Honda swings to Q1 operating profit on sales recovery, doubles estimates

TOKYO, August 4 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co swung on Wednesday to a first-quarter operating profit of 243.21 billion yen ($2.23 billion) from a 113.7 billion loss a year ago as car sales recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The operating profit at Japan’s No.2 car maker by sales for the three months ended June 30 was double an average profit estimate of 119.2 billion yen based on nine analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. ($1 = 109.0400 yen) (Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)