Honda to pay $84.2 mln to settle U.S. states' probe over Takata air bags

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Two affiliates of Honda Motor Co have agreed to pay $84.2 million to settle a probe by most U.S. states into their use of Takata airbags, which compromised the safety of Honda vehicles, according to a consent order made public on Tuesday.

The consent order with American Honda Motor Co and Honda of America said the parties agreed to settle solely to avoid further litigation expenses and protracted litigation.