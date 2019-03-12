Company News
March 12, 2019 / 11:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Honda to recall about 1 million vehicles in the US with Takata airbags

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday its American unit will recall about 1.1 million Acura and Honda vehicles in the United States to fix a defect in Takata airbags in driver’s seat.

The company said here it is aware of one injury linked to a defect in the airbag that may cause the airbag to rupture when deployed in a crash. Free recall repairs would begin immediately in the United States with replacement parts made by alternate suppliers, Honda said. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
