FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Honda hit with lawsuit over minivan transmission problems
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 22, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 2 months ago

Honda hit with lawsuit over minivan transmission problems

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

American Honda Motor Co has been hit with a proposed class action in federal court in Santa Ana, California alleging that it sold thousands of Honda Odyssey minivans since 2010 with defective transmissions that it has been unable to fix.

Filed on Wednesday, the lawsuit said Honda has failed to recall the minivans or warn customers of the problem, which can cause unexpected jerking when minivans accelerate, keep them from accelerating properly or cause them to surge while being driven.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tU6ZOi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.