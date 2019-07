TEGUCIGALPA, July 3 (Reuters) - At least 26 people have died after a lobster-fishing boat capsized off the Atlantic coast of Honduras, a Honduran armed forces spokesman said on Wednesday.

Forty-seven people were rescued after the accident near Puerto Lempira, said Jose Domingo Meza, the armed forces spokesman. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Anthony Esposito)