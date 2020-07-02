Honduran coffee exports fall nearly 30% in June

TEGUCIGALPA, July 2 (Reuters) - Honduran coffee exports dropped 29.6% in June from a year earlier after farmers cut production because of drought and low global prices, national coffee institute IHCAFE said on Wednesday.

Central America’s top coffee producer and exporter reported shipments of 651,746.23 60-kilogram bags for the month, down from 926,291.37 bags in the corresponding month a year earlier, preliminary IHCAFE reports show.

Total exports from October, the start of the country’s coffee season, to June stood at 4,925,341 bags, down 12% from the 5,598,333 bags shipped over the same period in the previous harvest.

Honduras is forecast to see export volumes drop 4.3% for the current harvest from the last one. Officials attribute the expected fall to lower international market prices and drought hitting some farms. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)