Honduran coffee exports jump more than 90 pct in October

TEGUCIGALPA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Honduran coffee exports soared 91 percent in October compared to the same month a year ago as sellers sold beans left over from the previous harvest, sector officials said on Thursday.

Honduran exporters shipped a total of 99,509 60-kg bags in October, the first month of the 2018-19 harvesting season, compared to 52,017 in the same month of 2017, according to data from national coffee institute IHCAFE.

Miguel Pon, director of the Honduran coffee exporters association ADECAFEH, said that very little coffee was harvested from farms in October and that most of the month’s shipments were leftovers from the previous crop.

IHCAFE has forecast exports during the 2018-19 harvest year at 8.15 million bags due to higher productivity and new plantations coming online, which would mark a 13 percent increase over 2017-18 shipments of 7.21 million bags.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world’s arabica beans, runs from October through September. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia, editing by G Crosse)