Honduras central bank announces measures to ease economic blow from coronavirus

TEGUCIGALPA, April 7 (Reuters) - The Honduran central bank announced on Tuesday monetary policy measures that would inject some $465.5 million into the financial system, seeking to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Just over three weeks ago, the government of President Juan Orlando Hernandez imposed a curfew, trying to halt the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 312 people in the country so far. The measures sparked many business closures and layoffs.

In response, Central Bank President Wilfredo Cerrato announced a reduction of mandatory investments in national currency from banks, which would free up about $263 million, as well as the suspension of the securities auction in the second quarter of the year, which would free up $202 million.

Interest rates will also be reduced, Cerrato said in a speech distributed on social networks.

“These monetary and credit policy measures seek to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. We hope that this reduction in the cost of financing will be transferred to households and companies that apply for credit,” Cerrato said.

Meanwhile, Labor Minister Carlos Madera said companies had reported the suspension of at least 25,000 jobs as a result of businesses' halting operations in the impoverished Central American country.