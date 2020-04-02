Healthcare
April 2, 2020 / 10:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Honduran Congress approves debt issuance as coronavirus toll rises

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

TEGUCIGALPA, April 2 (Reuters) - Honduras’ Congress on Thursday authorized the government to issue debt worth up to $2.5 billion to help the Central American country weather the impact of the coronavirus.

The government of President Juan Orlando Hernandez has adopted strict measures aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus, extending a curfew through April 12. So far, the country has registered 219 cases and 14 deaths. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below