FILE PHOTO: Actress Jessica Alba, co-founder of The Honest Company, speaks during the TechCrunch Disrupt event in Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Honest Co, a consumer goods company founded by actress Jessica Alba, said on Monday it is aiming for a valuation of over $1.5 billion in its initial public offering in the U.S.