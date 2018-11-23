Westlaw News
November 23, 2018 / 12:45 PM / in 2 hours

Honey Badger videomaker hangs on to second chance in trademark appeal

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Like the tenacious animal immortalized in his viral YouTube video, a Los Angeles-based comedian on Tuesday held on tight to an appellate win that revived his trademark-infringement lawsuit against a greeting-card company over its use of the “Honey Badger Don’t Care” catchphrase.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals changed its reasoning and narrowed the result it had reached in July, when it overturned a lower-court ruling that ended Christopher Gordon’s action against card-designer Drape Creative and American Greetings’ subsidiary Papyrus-Recycled Greetings.

