Trademark lawsuit over viral Honey Badger video is revived

Honey Badger may not care, but the man behind a viral YouTube video featuring the animal on Monday won another chance to make greeting card companies care about his trademark lawsuit.

Reversing a lower court ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Christopher Gordon may try to pursue damages from Drape Creative Inc and American Greetings Corp’s Papyrus-Recycled Greetings Inc for selling greeting cards with his “Honey Badger Don’t Care” catchphrase or similar language.

