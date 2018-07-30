FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 9:44 PM / in an hour

Trademark lawsuit over viral Honey Badger video is revived

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

Honey Badger may not care, but the man behind a viral YouTube video featuring the animal on Monday won another chance to make greeting card companies care about his trademark lawsuit.

Reversing a lower court ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Christopher Gordon may try to pursue damages from Drape Creative Inc and American Greetings Corp’s Papyrus-Recycled Greetings Inc for selling greeting cards with his “Honey Badger Don’t Care” catchphrase or similar language.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mShIHI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
