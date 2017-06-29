FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
3rd Circuit affirms $10 mln Honeywell chromium settlement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 29, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 2 months ago

3rd Circuit affirms $10 mln Honeywell chromium settlement

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has signed off on a $10 million settlement by Honeywell International to resolve complaints that one of its predecessor companies contaminated New Jersey residents' property with hexavalent chromium, a known carcinogen.

In a decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an argument by an objector to the settlement that a lower court should not have approved it without determining the extent of contamination on homeowners' properties.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uoEQPF

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.