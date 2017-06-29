3rd Circuit affirms $10 mln Honeywell chromium settlement

A federal appeals court has signed off on a $10 million settlement by Honeywell International to resolve complaints that one of its predecessor companies contaminated New Jersey residents' property with hexavalent chromium, a known carcinogen.

In a decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an argument by an objector to the settlement that a lower court should not have approved it without determining the extent of contamination on homeowners' properties.

