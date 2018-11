Nov 30 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc said on Friday it is relocating its global corporate headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The new headquarters will be close to several of the U.S. industrial conglomerate’s businesses in the Southeast of the United States.

The company, which makes everything from aircraft engines to catalysts used in petroleum refining, is currently based in Morris Plains, New Jersey. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)