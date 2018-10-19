FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
October 19, 2018 / 7:21 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

U.S. SEC investigates Honeywell for asbetos-related accounting

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc said on Friday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had opened an investigation into its accounting for asbestos-related liabilities.

The industrial conglomerate's revised estimate for asbestos-related liabilities was $2.61 billion as of end-2017, some $1.09 billion higher than a prior estimate, a regulatory filing here showed.

The liabilities are related to Bendix Friction Materials, a business previously owned by Honeywell and sold in 2014, which made automotive brake linings containing asbestos.

Thousands of individuals have alleged personal injury from exposure to asbestos from the brakes.

The company has also revised its 2017 reported earnings per share lower by 14 cents to $2.00.

Earlier on Friday, Honeywell reported quarterly results and said trade tariffs would squeeze profit margins and potentially cost it “hundreds of millions” of dollars in 2019. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.