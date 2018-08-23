Honeywell raises 2018 profit forecast

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Aerospace parts maker Honeywell International Inc on Thursday raised its full year adjusted profit forecast for the fourth time this year, citing continued confidence in the strength of its markets.

The company now expects adjusted earnings of $8.10 to $8.20 per share for 2018, from its previous forecast of $8.05 to $8.15 per share.

On or around the effective date of each spin, Honeywell said it will get one-time dividends from Garrett and Resideo, totaling about $3 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)