Honeywell becomes latest aero supplier to pull 2020 outlook

May 1 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc on Friday became the latest aerospace supplier to withdraw its full-year outlook, as it faces weak demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has battered businesses globally.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.58 billion, or $2.21 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.42 billion, or $1.92 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4.7% to $8.46 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Ashwini Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)