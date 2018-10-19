FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 19, 2018 / 10:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Honeywell profit beats on strong aero, warehouse automation sales

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, driven by strong sales in its aerospace and warehouse automation businesses.

Net income attributable to Honeywell increased to $2.34 billion, or $3.11 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.35 billion, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Honeywell earned $2.03 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.99 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

The company’s revenue rose 6.3 percent to $10.76 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.