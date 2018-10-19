Honeywell profit beats on strong aero, warehouse automation sales

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, driven by strong sales in its aerospace and warehouse automation businesses.

Net income attributable to Honeywell increased to $2.34 billion, or $3.11 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.35 billion, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Honeywell earned $2.03 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.99 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

The company’s revenue rose 6.3 percent to $10.76 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)