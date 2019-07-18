Honeywell profit rises 21.6% on higher sales of aircraft parts, spares

July 18 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc on Thursday reported a 21.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, as higher demand for air travel drove sales of its aircraft parts and spares.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.54 billion, or $2.10 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.27 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 15% to $9.24 billion due to certain divestitures. (Reporting by Divya R and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)