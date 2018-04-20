FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc reported an 8.4 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by strength in its aerospace business, while also raising its 2018 earnings forecast.

Net income attributable to Honeywell increased to $1.44 billion, or $1.89 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $1.33 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Honeywell earned $1.95 per share.

The company’s revenue rose to $10.39 billion from $9.49 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

