CORRECTED-Honeywell profit drops 13% on weak aerospace sales

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc on Friday reported a 13% fall in quarterly profit as the coronavirus crisis hurt sales in its main aerospace business.

The company, which makes parts for Boeing and Airbus planes, said net income attributable to Honeywell fell to $1.36 billion, or $1.91 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.56 billion, or $2.16 per share, a year earlier.

Honeywell forecast 2021 sales between $33.4 billion and $34.4 billion, compared with analysts’ expectation of $33.95 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)