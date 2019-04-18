Company News
April 18, 2019 / 10:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Honeywell beats profit estimates, raises full-year forecast

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo in lead)

April 18 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year financial forecast as a boom in air travel drove demand for its aircraft parts used in the commercial airline industry.

The company now expects 2019 sales of $36.5 billion and $37.2 billion, up from $36.0 billion to $36.9 billion. Profit forecast was raised to a range of $7.90 to $8.15 from a range of $7.80 to $8.10 per share.

Honeywell earned $1.92 per share in the first quarter, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.83 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitv.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below