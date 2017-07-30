Honeywell shares could leap 13 percent on profit gains -Barron's

July 30 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc shares could rise nearly 13 percent to $154 in the next year, driven by strong earnings growth, Barron's said in its July 31 edition.

The industrial conglomerate stands to see its profits increase in a growing software business and even in its more mature aerospace franchise, the newspaper said.

Hedge fund Third Point LLC, run by billionaire Dan Loeb, in April said Honeywell should spin off its aerospace division, saying the separation could create more than $20 billion in shareholder value. Honeywell Chief Executive Darius Adamczyk suggested he will decide whether to do so by fall this year.

But Barron's said investors should expect the company to keep the aerospace unit as its profits increase and expenses decline. Falling capital spending could also help Honeywell boost acquisitions, share repurchases and dividend growth, the newspaper said.

Honeywell shares closed at $136.79 on Friday, and are up 18 percent this year.