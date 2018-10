Oct 19 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc said on Friday costs related to trade tariffs could put pressure on margins in 2019.

With additional tariffs on China coming into play next year, Honeywell’s costs could run into hundred of millions of dollars, up from tens of millions of dollars in 2018, the company told analysts in an earnings call. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)