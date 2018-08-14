China education firms see no immediate impact from draft law

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chinese schools operator Wisdom Education International Holdings said on Tuesday it did not expect a draft law related to the private education sector to have an impact on it, as it seeks to reassure investors after its shares plunged.

The statement came a day after Wisdom’s shares led falls in Hong Kong-listed education firms after China released a draft of revised private education regulations that could bar some companies from growing through mergers and acquisitions.

“The group has not been affected by the draft amendments in any material respect as at the date of this announcement, and the company currently does not expect that the draft amendments will have any material negative impact on the group based on its preliminary assessment,” chairman Liu Xuebin said in a statement.

The Ministry of Justice released the draft amendment related to promoting private education late on Friday, which included incremental government support for private schools and the standardisation of setting up and operating private schools. (bit.ly/2P53OPp)(bit.ly/2MFUIqD)

Jefferies said imprecise terms and language in the draft legislation had spooked the market and it expected further clarification in the next draft.

On Monday, Wisdom’s stock slid 38 percent to its lowest in eight months. Shares of Tianli Education and China Yuhua Education, both plunged over 30 percent.

Wisdom shares rebounded 16 percent on Tuesday after its announcement, while Tianli climbed 2 percent and Yuhua rose 4 percent.

“The board notes that the draft law remains in draft form and is yet to be promulgated,” Yuhua’s chairman Li Guangyu said in a statement, adding the firm would monitor developments.

Nomura said in a research note the regulation had created uncertainty as it stated that education groups were not allowed to control not-for-profit schools through mergers and acquisitions, and the change would hinder purchasing via equity interest.

“The company is not yet in the position to assess the impact of the amendment law on its operation due to the ambiguity in the draft amendment law and the uncertainty in the legislative timetable of the amendment law,” Tianli chairman Luo Shi said in a statement.

“The draft amendment law is not a final draft and has not been approved or has not taken effect yet,” Luo said.

Shares of Hong Kong-listed education companies, including Mapleleaf Education, New High Education, Hope Education, China Education Group, China Xinhua Education and Minsheng Education also dived on Monday, falling between 20 and 30 percent.

Many of the stocks had rebounded on Tuesday.

U.S.-listed Bright Scholar Education, TAL Education , Puxin, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Rise Education Cayman Ltd, and RYB Education Inc were also hit on Monday.