Hong Kong markets regulator cautions investors about recent volatility

HONG KONG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s markets watchdog warned investors on Wednesday about the risks of trading highly volatile securities as investment discussion forums on social media become more influential.

The Securities and Futures Commission said in a statement investors should be aware that brokers might have rights under the terms and conditions of customer agreements to suspend trading services in some circumstances.

It also said it would take regulatory action if there was evidence that intermediaries were not acting in the best interests of their clients and integrity of the market.