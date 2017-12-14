Hong Kong authorities reprimand, fine FXCM Asia Ltd

SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has reprimanded and fined FXCM Asia Limited (HK FXCM) HK$2 million ($256,118) for regulatory breaches and internal control failings relating to under-segregation of client money.

The amount of client monies that were under-segregated ranged from HK$2.9 million to HK$11.6 million at the end of each month between January 2013 and December 2014 and was as high as HK$72 million in January 2015, the SFC said on Wednesday.

It found that HK FXCM had failed to put in place adequate internal controls to prevent under-segregation of client monies and to ensure that the client assets were properly accounted for and adequately safeguarded.

The business of HK FXCM was acquired by Rakuten Securities Inc in September 2015, according to the SFC statement. It has changed its name to Rakuten Securities Hong Kong Limited in April 2016 and is under new ownership and management.

The SFC said HK FXCM “is now under new ownership and management and the failures relating to its client money handling procedures were attributable to the former management of HK FXCM.” ($1 = 7.8089 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore, editing by David Evans)