FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong dollar hits 18-mth low, nearing lower end of trading band
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 2:55 AM / 2 months ago

Hong Kong dollar hits 18-mth low, nearing lower end of trading band

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong dollar eased to its lowest level low against the U.S. dollar in 18 months on Tuesday as the currency moved toward the lower end of its trading band between 7.75-7.85.

Hong Kong’s currency has been weakening steadily this year, as the interest rates charged by the city’s banks have failed to follow U.S. interest rates higher.

The local dollar was changing hands at 7.8236, the weakest level since January 2016. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.