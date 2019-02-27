HIGHLIGHTS-Hong Kong budget for fiscal 2019/20

(Updates with details)

HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are highlights of Hong Kong’s budget for the 2019/20 fiscal year starting in April.

Hong Kong’s trade-reliant economy is vulnerable to simmering trade tensions between the United States and China and, if unresolved, they pose broader risks to the city this year. As one of the most open and free economies in the world, Hong Kong’s growth is also highly reliant on capital, trade, tourist and investment flows from China.

The former British colony is grappling with its weakest retail sales growth in 18 months, while visitor spending has been hit by a weaker Chinese yuan which makes Hong Kong more expensive for mainland tourists.

The budget is being presented by Financial Secretary Paul Chan on Wednesday. BUDGET * Govt forecast 2018/19 budget surplus at HK$58.7 billion ($7.48 billion) * Govt expects fiscal reserves at HK$1,161.6 billion by end-March 2019 ECONOMY * 2018 GDP up +3 pct, vs govt’s forecast of +3.2 pct * 2018 Q4 GDP up 1.3 percent on year, lowest since Q1 of 2016 * 2018 Q4 GDP down seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent from Q3 * Govt forecasts 2019 GDP growth of 2-3 percent * Average GDP growth forecast at 3 percent per annum in real terms from 2020-2023 * Expects 2019 headline inflation at +2.5 percent * Forecasts 2019 underlying inflation at +2.5 percent NEW DEBT ISSUE * To promote development of green finance in Hong Kong and diversification of related products * To gear up for the inaugural issuance of government green bonds SALARY * Govt says to reduce salaries tax payable by 75 percent, capped at HK$20,000 * It will benefit 1.91 million taxpayers and reduce government revenue by HK$17 billion

PROFITS TAX * Govt says to reduce profits tax payable by 75 percent, capped at HK$20,000 * This will reduce government revenue by HK$1.9 billion * To waive business registration fees for 2019-20, benefitting 1.4 million business operators but will reduce government revenue by HK$2.9 billion

SUPPORTIVE MEASURES FOR INDUSTRIES * Govt says will push for southbound trading of bond connect * To promote technological collaboration, facilitating the development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area economic zone into an international I&T hub * To explore expansion of the channels for two-way flow of cross-boundary renminbi funds * To introduce a more competitive tax arrangement to attract private equity funds to set up and operate in Hong Kong * Starting from April 1, onshore and offshore funds meeting certain conditions will be eligible for profits tax exemption * To provide tax concessions for marine insurance and the underwriting of specialty risks * Govt says Hong Kong Monetary Authority will shortly issue virtual banking licences. * To promoting I&T development, focusing on four areas in biotechnology, artificial intelligence, smart city and fintech * Govt will auction spectrums in different frequency bands in batches to prepare for the development of 5G networks and services

HOUSING * Estimated public housing production for the next 5 years is 100,400 units, including 74,200 units for public rental housing * Private sector will complete 18,800 residential units annually in the next 5 years to 2023, up 20 percent from the past 5 years * Govt has no intention to withdraw any demand-side management measures at this stage

EXPENDITURES * Total government revenue for 2019-20 is estimated at HK$626.1 billion. Revenue from land premium is estimated up 23.3 percent from the previous year to HK$143 billion, and from stamp duties will fall 5 percent to HK$76 billion * Operating expenditure for 2019-20 is estimated to be HK$501.5 billion, a year-on-year increase of 15.4 percent * Recurrent expenditure, which accounts for over 80 percent of operating expenditure, will reach HK$441 billion, a year-on-year increase of 9 percent * In 2019-20, the civil service establishment is expected to expand by 3,481 posts to 191,816 * Govt forecasts a surplus of HK$16.8 billion in the Consolidated Account in the coming year * Fiscal reserves are estimated to be HK$1,178.4 billion by the end of March 2020, equivalent to 39.4 percent of GDP MEDIUM TERM FORECASTS * Average economic growth rate is forecast to be 3 percent per annum in real terms from 2020 to 2023, slightly higher than the trend growth rate of 2.8 percent over the past decade * Annual expenditure on infrastructure projects will exceed HK$100 billion * Fiscal reserves are estimated at HK$1,224.6 billion by the end of March 2024, representing 33.7 percent of GDP, equivalent to 19 months of government expenditure * The government will generally have an overall surplus in the next 5 years COMMENTS * “Every cloud has a silver lining. Even though we are not out of the woods yet, we have every confidence in our future.” * “The momentum was checked by brewing trade tensions and other unfavourable conditions in the second half of the year. Production and trading activities in Asia saw notable growth for most of last year, but significantly weakened towards year end.” * “If the U.S.-China trade conflict escalates, global trade, investment and financial markets will be subject to greater shocks. This will not only affect our exports and asset markets, but also dampen local investments and private consumption.” * “We should, therefore, develop talent-intensive industries and focus on high value-added activities.” * “Now that the economic environment is fraught with uncertainties and challenges, we must get ourselves well prepared.”