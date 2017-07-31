FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 8:42 AM / in 16 days

Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets HK$3.90 trln end-June - HKMA

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,904.9 billion ($500.03 billion) at the end of June, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

The figure was HK$97.5 billion higher than the total at the end of May, with foreign currency assets and Hong Kong dollar assets increasing HK$75.0 billion and HK$22.5 billion, respectively, the city's de facto central bank said in a statement.

The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly due to an increase in unsettled purchases of securities and the purchase of foreign currencies with Hong Kong dollars.

The rise in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to additional placements from fiscal reserves, which were partly offset by the sale of Hong Kong dollars for foreign currencies. ($1 = 7.8094 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

