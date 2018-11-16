Hong Kong Q3 GDP grows 2.9 pct, outlook clouded by trade war

HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s economy grew 2.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, the government said on Friday, boosted by steady consumer spending, but the outlook for the city is overshadowed by trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The average forecast from five economists was for a third-quarter growth of 2.9 percent from a year earlier.

The growth rate compares with an annual expansion of 3.5 percent in the second quarter.

In July-September, the economy expanded 0.1 percent from the previous quarter, on a seasonally adjusted basis. The quarterly pace was slower than the second quarter’s 0.2 percent. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)