Healthcare
May 4, 2020 / 8:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hong Kong recession deepens further, Q1 GDP shrinks 5.3% q/q

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s recession deepened in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to business activity, already in decline following months of often violent anti-government protest last year.

The economy shrank by a seasonally adjusted 5.3% in January-March from the previous quarter, versus a revised 0.5% in October-December, advance estimates showed on Monday. On an annual basis, the economy contracted 8.9%, compared with a revised 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below