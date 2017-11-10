FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Hong Kong's Q3 GDP expands s/adj 0.5 pct
Sections
Featured
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Commodities
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
Technology
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 10, 2017 / 8:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-Hong Kong's Q3 GDP expands s/adj 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to clarify comparison between Q3 y/y number and poll in last paragraph)

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in the third quarter from the second, official data showed on Friday, supported by retail sales, a pick-up in mainland tourist arrivals and strong global trade.

The pace was slower than the second quarter’s 1.0 percent growth. One analyst with a quarter-on-quarter forecast expected the economy to have grown a seasonally-adjusted 0.6 percent.

From the previous year, gross domestic product in the third quarter grew 3.6 percent, easing from the second quarter’s 3.8 percent. That compared to a median estimate of 3.5 percent of five analysts surveyed by Reuters. (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree, Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.