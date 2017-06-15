FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
HKMA chief expects city's banks to raise rates after Fed rate hike
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2017 / 1:19 AM / 2 months ago

HKMA chief expects city's banks to raise rates after Fed rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's central bank chief said on Thursday he expects banks in the city to raise interest rates gradually and there could be an increase in capital outflows from the financial hub due to arbitrage plays with the local currency.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) chief executive Norman Chan, speaking after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates, also warned residents to tread cautiously in the property market as mortgage repayments were likely to increase.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the U.S. dollar and the HKMA tends to follow monetary policy set by the U.S. Federal Reserve. (Reporting By Donny Kwok and James Pomfret; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.