Hong Kong's April home prices rise at quickest pace in 6 years

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s private home prices rose at their fastest pace since February 2013, as upbeat sentiment, low interest rates and a large number of new launches drew more buyers into the market.

Home prices in one of the world’s most expensive property markets gained for the fourth straight month in April, rising 3.2% from the previous month, compared with a revised 3.05% increase in March, government data showed on Friday.

Homebuyers piled into the market after they saw prices rebound quickly since the beginning of this year on easing concerns over rising interest rates and the U.S.-China trade war, fearing homes would be unaffordable later.

But analysts said the rising price trend may not be sustainable, especially as trade tensions between China and the United States intensified again earlier this month, leading to a plunge in transaction volume.

Sales in the primary home market in the second half of May slowed to 370 from 2,000 in the first half, analysts said. But the impact will only be reflected in the June data, they added.

Over the past decade, ultra low interest rates, limited housing supply and large capital flows from mainland Chinese buyers pushed housing prices up more than 200 percent.

In April, a flat of 60 square metres (646 square ft) on Hong Kong Island cost an average of HK$11.2 million ($1.43 million), according to official data.