Financials
October 30, 2019 / 11:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hong Kong's central bank cuts interest rate after Fed move

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) lowered its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 2% on Thursday, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a cut of the same size.

Hong Kong’s monetary policy moves lock-step with the United States’ as the city’s currency is pegged to the greenback at a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

The market had expected the U.S. central bank to cut for a third time in a row amid slowing global growth and the protracted U.S.-China trade war. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Noah Sin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below