FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financial Services and Real Estate
September 26, 2018 / 11:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hong Kong's central bank raises base rate by 25 bps after Fed hike

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) raised its base rate by 25 basis points on Thursday to 2.50 percent in line with a widely expected move by the U.S. Federal Reserve overnight.

Hong Kong tracks U.S. rate moves because its currency is pegged to the greenback.

The monetary authority sets its base rate through a formula that is 50 basis points above the prevailing U.S. Fed Funds iarget or the average of the five-day moving averages of the overnight and one-month HIBORs (Hong Kong Inter-Bank Offered Rate). (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.