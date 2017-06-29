FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Hong Kong May retail sales rise 0.5 pct in value yr/yr
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 29, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 2 months ago

Hong Kong May retail sales rise 0.5 pct in value yr/yr

2 Min Read

    June 29 (Reuters) - May retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):

          2017                                 2016         
           May   April   March    Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov
 Value     0.5    0.1     3.0    -5.8   -1.0   -2.9    -5.4
 Volume    0.7    -0.1    2.6    -6.2   -1.4   -2.9    -5.5
 
    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through May, the volume of sales rose
by 4.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three
months.

    
    COMMENTARY:
     A government spokesman indicated that retail sales
increased slightly in May over a year earlier, reflecting the
relative improvement in inbound tourism and the resilience of
local consumption demand.
     The near-term outlook for retail sales will depend on the
recovery pace of inbound tourism as well as the state of local
consumption sentiment amid various external uncertainties. The
Government will continue to monitor the situation closely.


    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2sUcL4I
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.