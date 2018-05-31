Hong Kong April retail sales rise 12.3 pct yr/yr

May 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$39.5 billion ($5.03 billion) in April, up 12.3 percent in value from a year earlier and up 11.1 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday. April retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2018 2017 April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Value 12.3 11.5^ 29.9 4.2 5.8 7.6 Volume 11.1 10.1^ 28.3 2.3 4.3 7.0 ^ Revised The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume by type of retail outlet: VALUE 2018 2018 April Jan-April Jewellery, clocks, watches, 24.6 22.5 valuables Electrical good and others 17.7 20.3 Medicines and cosmetics 17.9 17.1 VOLUME 2018 2018 April Jan-April Jewellery, clocks, watches, 21.9 18.2 valuables Electrical good and others 22.7 24.7 Medicines and cosmetics 17.7 17.5 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through April, the volume of sales was rose by 5.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman said retail sales sustained double-digit growth in April over a year earlier, underpinned by strong local consumer spending as well as buoyant inbound tourism. Different broad types of retail outlet registered varying degrees of increase in the value of sales. Favourable job and income prospects and sustained growth in inbound tourism should continue to support retail sales in the near term, the spokesman added. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2kE1qAQ ($1 = 7.8478 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)