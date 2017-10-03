FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong August retail sales rise 2.7 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 3, 2017 / 8:44 AM / 17 days ago

Hong Kong August retail sales rise 2.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 3 (Reuters) - August retail sales data (percent change
from a year earlier):

          2017                                        
          Aug   July  June  May   April   March   Feb
 Value    2.7   4.0   0.1   0.4    0.1     3.0    -5.8
 Volume   3.2   4.5^  0.5   0.6    -0.1    2.6    -6.2
 
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    In the three months through August, the volume of sales was
down by 0.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.

    COMMENTARY:
    Retail sales grew moderately year-over-year earlier in
August, supported mainly by the prevailing sanguine consumer
sentiment amid a full-employment situation, a government
spokesman indicated.
    The near-term outlook for retail sales should remain
positive given the favourable job and income conditions and
stabilisation of inbound tourism. However, various external
uncertainties continue to be a concern. 

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2xWGTzw

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.