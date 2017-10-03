Hong Kong August retail sales rise 2.7 pct yr/yr

Oct 3 (Reuters) - August retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2017 Aug July June May April March Feb Value 2.7 4.0 0.1 0.4 0.1 3.0 -5.8 Volume 3.2 4.5^ 0.5 0.6 -0.1 2.6 -6.2 ^ Revised CONTEXT: In the three months through August, the volume of sales was down by 0.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: Retail sales grew moderately year-over-year earlier in August, supported mainly by the prevailing sanguine consumer sentiment amid a full-employment situation, a government spokesman indicated. The near-term outlook for retail sales should remain positive given the favourable job and income conditions and stabilisation of inbound tourism. However, various external uncertainties continue to be a concern. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2xWGTzw (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)