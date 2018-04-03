Hong Kong February retail sales jump 29.8 pct yr/yr

April 3 (Reuters) - February retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2018 2017 Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Value 29.8 4.2^ 5.8 7.6 3.9 5.7 2.7 Volume 28.2 2.3^ 4.3 7.0 3.6 5.6 3.2 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- For the first two months of 2018 taken together, it was provisionally estimated that the value of total retail sales increased by 15.7 percent over the same period in 2017, while increased by 13.9 percent in volume terms. -- In the three months through February, the value of total sales rose by 4.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman said the retail sales strengthened visibly in the first two months of 2018, showing double-digit growth in value terms over a year earlier, thanks to favourable job and income conditions and a further pick-up in visitor arrivals. Given the difference in timing of the Lunar New Year holidays between last year and this year, analysing figures for the first two months combined would help remove the distortions and show the underlying trend. The outlook for retail sales should remain positive in the near term, underpinned by upbeat local consumer sentiment amid a full employment situation and by continued improvement in inbound tourism. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/2pZbkjY (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)