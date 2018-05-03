Hong Kong March retail sales rise 11.4 pct yr/yr

May 3 (Reuters) - March retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2018 2017 March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Value 11.4 29.9^ 4.2 5.8 7.6 3.9 Volume 10.0 28.3^ 2.3 4.3 7.0 3.6 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the first quarter of 2018, the value of sales rose by 7.6 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months, while the provisional estimate of the volume of total retail sales increased by 6.2 percent. COMMENTARY: -- A government spokesman indicated that retail sales sustained a double-digit year-on-year increase in March, buttressed by the upbeat local consumer sentiment under generally favourable economic conditions and the continued appreciable increase in visitor arrivals. -- The outlook for retail sales should stay sanguine in the near term, given positive employment and earnings prospects and buoyant inbound tourism, the spokesman added. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2JNoZBT (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)