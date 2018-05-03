FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 3, 2018 / 8:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hong Kong March retail sales rise 11.4 pct yr/yr

    May 3 (Reuters) - March retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):

          2018                 2017          
           March   Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov   Oct
 Value      11.4  29.9^  4.2   5.8   7.6   3.9
 Volume     10.0  28.3^  2.3   4.3   7.0   3.6
 
 ^ Revised

    CONTEXT:
    -- In the first quarter of 2018, the value of sales rose by
7.6 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three
months, while the provisional estimate of the volume of total
retail sales increased by 6.2 percent.

    COMMENTARY:
     -- A government spokesman indicated that retail sales
sustained a double-digit year-on-year increase in March,
buttressed by the upbeat local consumer sentiment under
generally favourable economic conditions and the continued
appreciable increase in visitor arrivals.
     -- The outlook for retail sales should stay sanguine in the
near term, given positive employment and earnings prospects and
buoyant inbound tourism, the spokesman added.
    
    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2JNoZBT
    
    

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)
