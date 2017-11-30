Hong Kong October retail sales rise 3.9 pct yr/yr

Nov 30 (Reuters) - October retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2017 Oct Sept Aug July June May April Value 3.9 5.7^ 2.7 4.0 0.1 0.4 0.1 Volume 3.6 5.6^ 3.2 4.5 0.5 0.6 -0.1 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through October, the volume of sales rose by 2.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman said retail sales grew solidly over a year earlier in October, thanks to optimistic consumer sentiment and continued revival in inbound tourism. Looking ahead, the favourable income and employment situation, together with the ongoing recovery of inbound tourism, should continue to render support to retail business in the near term. The government will continue to closely monitor the situation, the spokesman said. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2AKe9MJ (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)