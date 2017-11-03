FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong September retail sales rise 5.6 pct yr/yr
The Body Trade
The Body Trade
Reuters Backstory
Reuters Backstory
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
Business
Powell-led Fed could be dollar-positive in long term
November 3, 2017 / 8:40 AM / in an hour

Hong Kong September retail sales rise 5.6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 3 (Reuters) - September retail sales data 
(percent change from a year earlier):

         2017                                        
         Sept  Aug   July  June  May   April   March
 Value   5.6   2.7   4.0   0.1   0.4    0.1     3.0
 Volume  5.5   3.2   4.5   0.5   0.6    -0.1    2.6
 
    CONTEXT:
    -- In the three months through September, the volume of
sales rose by 2.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the
preceding three months.

    COMMENTARY:
    A government spokesman indicated that retail sales showed
notable growth in September, with the year-on-year growth rate
the fastest in more than two-and-a-half years. This reflected
the upbeat consumer sentiment and continued improvement in
inbound tourism, as most broad types of retail outlets
registered varying degrees of year-on-year rises.
    The performance of retail sales in the near term should
continue to be bolstered by the prevailing favourable job and
income situation as well as the recovery in inbound tourism. The
government will continue to monitor closely the external
developments, as to how they may affect consumer sentiment and
inbound tourism going forward.

    LINK:
    -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the 
Hong Kong government website: bit.ly/2AdRggY 

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)

