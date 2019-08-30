Hong Kong July retail sales fall 11.4 y/y, steepest drop in 3-1/2 years

HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong retail sales fell 11.4% in value in July from a year earlier, their biggest decline since February 2016, government data showed on Friday, as social unrest bit into consumer sentiment and visitor arrivals fell.

Retail sales fell to HK$34.4 billion ($4.39 billion), marking a sixth consecutive month of annual declines. For June, the drop was 6.7%.

In volume terms, retail sales in July fell 13% from a year earlier, compared with a 7.6% fall in June.

For the first seven months of 2019, retail sales fell 3.8% in value from a year earlier. They were down 4.4% in volume. ($1 = 7.8430 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Nick Macfie)