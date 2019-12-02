Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 2, 2019 / 8:42 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Hong Kong October retail sales drop 24.3% as protests persist

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s retail sales fell 24.3% in October from a year earlier as anti-government protest gripped the city.

Sales fell to HK$30.1 billion ($3.85 billion) in October, government data showed on Monday, a ninth consecutive month of decline. September’s drop was a revised 18.2%.

In volume terms, retail sales in October fell 26.2%, compared with a revised 20.3% drop in September. ($1 = 7.8249 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below