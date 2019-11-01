Hong Kong's Sept retail sales drop 18.3% as protest impact takes toll

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s retail sales fell 18.3% in September from a year earlier, with operators reeling from escalating anti-government protests that have gripped the city for five months with few signs of easing.

Sales fell to HK$29.9 billion ($3.81 billion) in September, government data showed on Friday, an eighth consecutive month of decline. August’s drop was a revised 22.9%.

In volume terms, retail sales in September fell 20.4%, compared with a revised 25.2% drop in August. ($1 = 7.8382 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sam Holmes)