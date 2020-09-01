UPDATE 1-Hong Kong July retail sales plunge as spending, tourism evaporate

(Adds tourism numbers, retail data breakdown, government comment)

By Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s retail sales slumped for the 18th straight month in July as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the city and tightening of social measures battered consumption and tourism.

Small, sporadic anti-government protests have also weighed on business activity in the Chinese-ruled financial hub, where the coronavirus crisis has pushed many retailers and restaurant operators to the brink of collapse.

Sales plunged 23.1% to HK$26.5 billion ($3.42 billion), government data showed on Tuesday. In June, they tumbled by a revised 24.7% in value.

In volume terms, July retail sales fell 23.9%.

“While the recent stabilisation in the local epidemic situation may help improve consumption sentiment, the business environment of the retail trade will continue to be very difficult in the near term as inbound tourism remains at a standstill,” a government spokesman said.

For the first seven months of 2020, the value of total retail sales fell 32.1%, and 33.5% by volume, from the corresponding 2019 period.

Hong Kong has cut its economic outlook for the year, saying a recovery from recession depended on how fast it can get a new wave of coronavirus infections under control.

The government revised its 2020 gross domestic product forecast to a contraction of 6% to 8% from a fall of 4% to 7%previously. Its economy shrank 9% in the second quarter, the fourth straight quarter of year-on-year decline.

Hong Kong’s unemployment rate for May to July eased slightly, from the highest in more than 15 years in the previous three-month rolling period.

The city’s biggest retailer association estimated that 15,000 retail stores will close by year-end and urged rental relief for tenants from landlords. Business consultancy PwC has estimated that Hong Kong retail sales will shrink 19.7% in 2020.

Tourist arrivals in July plunged 99.6% from a year earlier to 20,568 visitors, the tourism board said, compared with a drop of 99.7% in June.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts, which depend heavily on mainland tourists, sank 53.7% in July. Sales fell 64.1% for the January to July period. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)