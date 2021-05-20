Hong Kong's Feb-Apr unemployment improves to 6.4%

HONG KONG, May 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s seasonally adjusted unemployment slipped to 6.4% in the February-April period, the government said on Thursday, with the labour market improving as the coronavirus outbreak receded but still facing challenges from a slump in tourism.

The figure compared with 6.8% in January-March quarter and 7.2% in the December-February period. The underemployment rate slid to 3.3% from 3.8% in the previous three-months.

“Considering that the business receipts of many labour-intensive sectors are still far below the pre-recession levels, the labour market will take time to attain a more visible recover,” the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson)